“I got so excited I told my grandma, ‘I’m coming to you U of A. You better be ready, I'm going to be seeing you all the time. … You need to get better so you can come to the games. You’re walking in, you are watching all my games this year.’”
These nostalgic eateries tell us a little about what The Old Pueblo tasted like half a century ago. People loved French fries, ice cream and pizza, kinda like they do now!
This will be the fifth location for the restaurant, known for its tableside salsa service.
All of UA's starters except James Akinjo were on hand with the new coach.
This is the most ambitious project yet from the team at Prep & Pastry. They're making fresh pasta and have an in-house charcuterie program where they're curing meats for you to eat on the patio.
Ballo will be the Wildcats' first player from Mali since Mohamed Tangara played in the final years of the Lute Olson era, and the first Lloyd recruit on the Wildcats' tentative 2021-22 roster.
Following an eviction last year, Drew Berryhill's plant nursery Drutopia is once again open in Tucson. This time as a pop-up shop carrying a mix of cactuses, succulents, flowers, vines and other plants, set up in the corner of the parking lot of the Dunbar Pavilion.
Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Tommy Lloyd's hiring reminds Tucson man of the time Kansas hired Roy Williams
One former Kansas sports information director compares Arizona's hiring of Tommy Lloyd to KU and Roy Williams in 1988. Plus, a look at the current success of Southern Arizona junior-college programs, and what Dylan Anderson's commitment to the Wildcats means for the UA.
Timothy Gerald Coleman, 48, attempted to rob another man during a meeting arranged for a "private sale," police said.
Oumar Ballo entered the transfer portal on April 11 after Lloyd became the front-runner for the Arizona job.