“I got so excited I told my grandma, ‘I’m coming to you U of A. You better be ready, I'm going to be seeing you all the time. … You need to get better so you can come to the games. You’re walking in, you are watching all my games this year.’”
The new gaming pact confirms that the Pascua Yaqui Tribe is being allowed to construct what would be its third casino. If approved, it will be just east of Interstate 10 along West Grant Road.
These nostalgic eateries tell us a little about what The Old Pueblo tasted like half a century ago. People loved French fries, ice cream and pizza, kinda like they do now!
Ballo will be the Wildcats' first player from Mali since Mohamed Tangara played in the final years of the Lute Olson era, and the first Lloyd recruit on the Wildcats' tentative 2021-22 roster.
This will be the fifth location for the restaurant, known for its tableside salsa service.
Following an eviction last year, Drew Berryhill's plant nursery Drutopia is once again open in Tucson. This time as a pop-up shop carrying a mix of cactuses, succulents, flowers, vines and other plants, set up in the corner of the parking lot of the Dunbar Pavilion.
With many students transferring to charter and private schools during the pandemic, some schools could no longer sustain the teaching positions.
All of UA's starters except James Akinjo were on hand with the new coach.
If Arizona is to regain its relevance and its universal affection in this town, it will start with Tommy Lloyd, the son of a retired laborer and school teacher from Kelso, Washington.
Quick facts about the Arizona Wildcats' new head coach, Tommy Lloyd, who takes over the UA program after spending two decades as an assistant at Gonzaga.