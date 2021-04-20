042621-tuc-news-home sharing
The new gaming pact confirms that the Pascua Yaqui Tribe is being allowed to construct what would be its third casino. If approved, it will be just east of Interstate 10 along West Grant Road.
Quick facts about the Arizona Wildcats' new head coach, Tommy Lloyd, who takes over the UA program after spending two decades as an assistant at Gonzaga.
Starting this fall, those in Tucson's 520 area code, and 480 and 928 elsewhere in Arizona, will have to dial the area code to make local calls.
Ex-Cat Gilbert Arenas: Gonzaga assistant Tommy Lloyd 'doesn't have the credentials' to coach Arizona
"When it comes to Arizona alums, we're (expletive) bright," Gilbert Arenas said. "Any one of us will do that job."
“I got so excited I told my grandma, ‘I’m coming to you U of A. You better be ready, I'm going to be seeing you all the time. … You need to get better so you can come to the games. You’re walking in, you are watching all my games this year.’”
If Arizona is to regain its relevance and its universal affection in this town, it will start with Tommy Lloyd, the son of a retired laborer and school teacher from Kelso, Washington.
Arizona has missed the 24-hour deadline to add an item to this week's Board of Regents meeting that would approve a contract for a new men's basketball coach, though such an issue can be addressed by scheduling a future special session.
With many students transferring to charter and private schools during the pandemic, some schools could no longer sustain the teaching positions.
Following an eviction last year, Drew Berryhill's plant nursery Drutopia is once again open in Tucson. This time as a pop-up shop carrying a mix of cactuses, succulents, flowers, vines and other plants, set up in the corner of the parking lot of the Dunbar Pavilion.
Tommy Lloyd lands four-star 7-footer Dylan Anderson, one day after being introduced as Cats' new coach
Tommy Lloyd pulled in his first Arizona recruit less than 48 hours after he was hired.