The Arizona women's tennis defeated Utah 4-1 in the first round of the Pac-12 Championship on Wednesday — and is about to face a much tougher test.

The Wildcats, seeded ninth in the tournament in Ojai, California, will take on No. 1 seed Stanford at noon Thursday. The Cardinal are ranked eighth nationally and defeated the Wildcats 7-0 during the regular season.

Arizona will enter that match with confidence after beating No. 8 seed Utah in a contest that was a bit closer than the team score suggests.

The Wildcats won the doubles point by winning two matches via tiebreaker. Salma Ziouti and Reece Carter defeated Madison Tattini and Anastasia Goncharova 7-6 (8), and Belen Nevenhoven and Midori Castillo-Meza clinched the point against Marcela Lopez and Kaila Barksdale by a score of 7-6 (4).

In singles, freshman Carter defeated Katya Townsend in dominant fashion, 6-2, 6-0. Another freshman, Tanvi Narendran, defeated Samantha Horwood in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3. Ziouti split the first two sets with Tattini before clinching the first-round win 6-2 in the third.

It's the first time Arizona has advanced to the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 Championship since 2019.

The second-seeded UA men's team will face No. 7 seed Washington at 3 p.m. Thursday in Ojai.

ARIZONA FOOTBALL

Wildcats get commitment from 3-star CB Buxton

Arizona will have another player from Mater Dei Catholic on its roster, but it's not the Los Angeles-area powerhouse.

Three-star cornerback Isaiah Buxton, a standout at Mater Dei Catholic in Chula Vista, California, just outside of San Diego, pledged to the Wildcats on Wednesday, selecting the UA over Cal, BYU, Colorado, San Diego State and Washington, among others.

The 6-foot, 165-pound Buxton is rated by 247Sports.com as the 31st-best prospect in California for the 2024 recruiting cycle; Rivals currently ranks him at No. 43 in the state.

Buxton is the fifth commit for Arizona's '24 recruiting class, which also includes four-star L.A.-area running back Jordan Washington, Gilbert receiver Brandon Phelps, Hawaiian edge rusher Nazaiah Caravallo and Carlsbad, California, linebacker Luke Ferrelli.

— Justin Spears

NFL

Rodgers, Jets share same goal: Super Bowl

Aaron Rodgers watched old Super Bowl highlights on VHS tapes as a kid, dreaming about someday starring in his own.

He heard all about Joe Namath's famous guarantee and saw the footage of the New York Jets shocking the football world by beating the Baltimore Colts in 1969.

“It's been a while since then,” Rodgers said while being introduced as the Jets' new quarterback Wednesday. “I noticed walking in this morning that that Super Bowl III trophy is looking a little lonely.”

Rodgers hopes he and his new teammates can help add some championship hardware to a franchise hungry for winning.

“I’m an old guy," the 39-year-old Rodgers joked, "so I want to be part of a team that can win it all, and I believe this is a place where we can get that done.”

The four-time NFL MVP was introduced to much fanfare in the team’s auditorium, filled with media, coaches and team staffers — flanked on the stage by Coach Robert Saleh to his left and General Manager Joe Douglas on his right.

“This is a surreal day for me,” said Rodgers, wearing a black and green Jets polo shirt.

The team officially announced the trade for Rodgers moments before he entered the auditorium, where highlights of his career in Green Bay played on a video screen shortly before he walked in.

The Jets received Rodgers, the No. 15 overall pick and a fifth-rounder this year from the Packers. In exchange, Green Bay got the 13th overall selection, a second-rounder, a sixth-rounder and a conditional 2024 second-round pick that could become a first-rounder if Rodgers plays 65% of New York’s plays this season.

• Chase Young could become a free agent following next season after the Washington Commanders opted not to pick up the edge rusher's fifth-year option.

The team decided not to exercise the $17.5 million option for 2024, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.

Word of the decision came on the eve of the NFL Draft, three years after Washington took Young with the second pick behind Cincinnati's Joe Burrow. The Bengals announced Tuesday they were picking up Burrow's $29.5 million fifth-year option while working to sign their franchise quarterback to a long-term contract.

It's entirely possible the Commanders eventually do the same with Young, but they're challenging the 24-year-old to produce in a contract year after already committing significant money elsewhere on the defensive line.

NBA

Timberwolves' Edwards cited for assault

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards was cited for third degree assault by Denver police following the team's season-ending loss to the Nuggets, after he allegedly swung a folding chair and struck two women who were working at the time at Ball Arena.

Denver beat Minnesota 112-109 on Tuesday night to win the first-round NBA playoff series in five games. Edwards missed the tying 3-point attempt at the buzzer, a 27-footer that hit the back iron.

According to the report received by Denver police, Edwards was walking off the court to the locker room when he swung the chair and injured the employees. Their injuries were not serious, Denver police spokesman Jay Casillas said.

According to police, Edwards was cited for misdemeanor third degree assault, defined as "knowingly or recklessly" causing bodily injury. Edwards was scheduled for a court appearance on June 9.