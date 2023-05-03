Lionel Messi is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain when his contract expires at the end of the season after two years with the French club, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The person said Messi’s departure was a mutual decision, with his contract effectively allowed to run down since January.

The news comes a day after PSG suspended the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner following his trip to Saudi Arabia without the club’s permission.

Messi has a commercial contract with Saudi Arabia to promote tourism in the Middle Eastern country and has been linked with a lucrative move there at the end of the season.

There has also been talk of a return to Barcelona, where he spent the majority of his career, or to the United States to play in MLS.

Barring a late change of heart from him or PSG, this seems certain be his final season in the French capital.

His suspension and news of his impending exit comes at a time when PSG is embroiled in an increasingly fraught French league title race.

Messi was supposed to be training alongside his teammates on Monday but was instead in Saudi Arabia, holding a falcon on his arm, watching a palm-weaving demonstration and looking around the Arabian Horse Museum as part of his commercial contract with the kingdom to promote tourism there.

It was an expensive trip for the recent World Cup winner, who won’t get paid or be allowed to train or play with the team during his suspension.

ARIZONA ATHLETICS

Larsson, 61 other Wildcats make honor roll

Men’s basketball player Pelle Larsson was one of 62 Arizona athletes to make the Pac-12’s Winter Academic Honor Roll.

UA men’s basketball walk-ons Will Menaugh and Jordan Mains also made the honor roll, along with women’s basketball players Helena Pueyo, Cate Reese and Lauren Ware and 50-plus athletes in other winter sports.

Athletes must have a GPA of at least 3.3 and be enrolled for an entire academic year to be eligible for the conference’s winter honor roll.

HORSE RACING

4 horses die in leadup to Kentucky Derby

The death of four horses at Churchill Downs over a span of five days has overshadowed preparations for the Kentucky Derby.

Two horses trained by Saffie Joseph Jr. collapsed on the track and died over the past week. Two other horses also died as either a result of racing or training, including Derby entrant Wild On Ice.

Joseph is set to saddle Lord Miles in the first jewel of the Triple Crown on Saturday. But he has said he’s unsure of plans after the two deaths from his barn.

Churchill Downs Racetrack, in a statement Wednesday, expressed concern over the deaths and said officials would press for answers.

“While a series of events like this is highly unusual, it is completely unacceptable,” Churchill Downs said. “We take this very seriously and acknowledge that these troubling incidents are alarming and must be addressed. We feel a tremendous responsibility to our fans, the participants in our sport and the entire industry to be a leader in safety and continue to make significant investments to eliminate risk to our athletes.”

TRACK AND FIELD

US Olympic medalist Bowie, 32, found dead

Tori Bowie, the sprinter who won three Olympic medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, has died. She was 32.

Bowie’s death was announced Wednesday by her management company and USA Track and Field. No cause of death was given.

“USATF is deeply saddened by the passing of Tori Bowie, a three-time Olympic medalist and two-time world champion,” USA Track and Field CEO Max Siegel said in a statement. “A talented athlete, her impact on the sport is immeasurable, and she will be greatly missed.”

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Orlando, Florida, deputies responded Tuesday afternoon to a home in the area “for a well-being check of a woman in her 30s who had not been seen or heard from in several days.”

The sheriff’s office wrote that a woman, “tentatively identified as Frentorish “Tori” Bowie (DOB: 8/27/1990), was found dead in the home. There were no signs of foul play.”

TENNIS

Alcaraz, Coric to meet in Madrid semifinals

Carlos Alcaraz made sure he will get to celebrate his 20th birthday on the court at the Madrid Open come Friday.

The defending champion overcame a tough test from Karen Khachanov on Wednesday, rallying late in the second set for a hard-fought 6-4, 7-5 win that set up a semifinal against Borna Coric on his birthday.

It was Alcaraz’s 150th tour-level match, and his 117th victory to leave him with a winning percentage (78%) currently better than the likes of Pete Sampras, Boris Becker and Andre Agassi.

“My dream in tennis right now is to become one of the best tennis players in history,” Alcaraz said. “I know that this is a big dream, (it) probably is too big. But in this world, you have to dream big and you have to think big as well. I want to be part of the the best tennis players in history. And I will work for it.”

Women’s No. 1 Iga Swiatek also made it to the last four in the Spanish capital, cruising to a 6-0, 6-3 win over Petra Martic.

Emma Raducanu will miss the French Open and Wimbledon after announcing Wednesday that she is having what she called “minor” procedures on both hands and an ankle and expects to be sidelined for “the next few months.”

The 2021 U.S. Open champion, a 20-year-old from Britain, has struggled with a series of injuries, most recently pulling out of the Madrid Open because of a hand problem.