Above: Graduates from the school of dance Kennedy Frazier, top, and Jack Haskins perform student showcase during commencement ceremonies for the College of Fine Arts on Friday. The school’s comprehensive ceremony was scheduled to take place at Arizona Stadium later that evening. Right: Faith Cosby uses her phone to get her hair and cap just right while waiting with other graduates back stage for commencement ceremonies for the College of Fine Arts Friday. The school’s comprehensive ceremony was scheduled to take place at Arizona Stadium later that evening.