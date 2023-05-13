Above: Grad Viktoria Cupay gets some last minute aid from her mother Greta Tipon securing her mortarboard just before the start of the evening’s commencement ceremonies for the University of Arizona on Friday. At left: A new grad rides the shoulders of a classmate, two of the approximately 4,500 members of the class of 2023 celebrating at the end of the night’s commencement ceremonies for the University of Arizona Friday. Almost 33,000 guests were in the stands at Arizona Stadium for the school’s 159th Commencement and saw their students receive some 8,000 degrees, both graduate and undergraduate.