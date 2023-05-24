Muralist Joe Pagac unveiled his latest mural, dedicated to first responders, at Banner — University Medicine Center Tucson on Wednesday, May 24. Pagac was commissioned to do the mural, which features a Border Patrol agent, a police officer, a firefighter and a paramedic. The mural is 75 feet wide and 16 feet tall. Art promotes healing for caregivers and patients, said Samuel Keim, chair of the Banner department of emergency medicine. The unveiling coincided with the 49th annual National EMS Week, which celebrates the first responder workforce.