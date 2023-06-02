After building a wreath made with lavender, Phyllis Christie checks out a blooming culinary lavender plant in her fairy wings at Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm, 1221 N. Rancho Robles Road in Oracle, Ariz. on Thursday. Lavender begins to bloom around Memorial Day and hits its peak in mid-June. This year marks Carolyn Blair’s fifth bloom season, the owner of the farm. Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday, with the last entry at 12:30 p.m.