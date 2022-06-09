061022-tuc-metro-oracle-fire
Offer came days after the Star reported that soaring prices were making it tough for The Homing Project secure land to house neediest Tucsonans.
For Star subscribers: After pandemic's perfect storm, the 45-year-old restaurant that started out as an outpost of Swensen's will close no later than June 15.
For Star subscribers: Rep. Raúl Grijalva, House Natural Resources Committee chair, wants feds to consider halting mining company's grading for the Copper World project as a Clean Water Act violation. But the company says there's no federal determination any washes on site are worthy of U.S. regulation.
Surveyors combed canyons and the upper reaches of Tucson's Saguaro National Park to find rare plants, some thought to be extinct locally, and new plant species.
For Star subscribers: It's billed as "a social gathering to bring awareness to the exploitation of trafficked immigrant children." The vigilantes collect phone numbers of migrant kids; some aid workers worry how the info will be used.
Gov. Doug Ducey, thwarted twice before, may try to get legislation passed during last months in office.
Tucson's monsoon season kicks off on June 15. Current predictions show a wet summer starting around July with the storms slowing down toward the end of August and September, a local expert says.
For Star subscribers: In a major policy switch, the Biden administration has reversed a past federal decision that stripped the government's oversight over development along normally dry washes on the proposed Rosemont Mine site southeast of Tucson.
What's happening in Tucson in June? Experiences after sunset at museums, water activities, a summer plant sale, outdoor movies, live music and more in the Tucson, Oro Valley, Marana and Sahuarita areas.
For Star subscribers: Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich is trying to "illegally seize power" over Arizona election procedures, Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs says.