061022-tuc-metro-oracle-fire

Tucson Fire Department personnel hose down the rear of an abandoned building while fighting a fire at 3655 N. Oracle Road on Wednesday. Two battalions fought the two-alarm blaze, first called in at 5:16 p.m., and had the fire under control approximately 30 minutes later. Prince and Oracle roads were shut down in both directions at the scene. No injuries were reported from the fire.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

