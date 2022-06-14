061522-tuc-metro-canstruction
For Star subscribers: Businesses, landlord groups say Tucson may be going too far with electric vehicle rules for new apartments and commercial development.
For Star subscribers: Methyl methacrylate, which can cause severe skin reactions when used in acrylic nails, is illegal to have on the premises of a licensed nail salon in Arizona.
For Star subscribers: The new plan scraps plans to export copper to China and other foreign buyers. It also dramatically delays Hudbay's deployment of low-water-use mine tailings, and revives a long-discarded plan to leach copper oxides from ore on the site. The company even eliminates the name Rosemont in its vastly overhauled plan.
For Star subscribers: A 73-year-old Green Valley Democrat, dressed in provocative gear, attended a GOP campaign event and refused to leave. Eventually, video shows, a woman punched him then Masters, 35, pushed him down.
Tucson's monsoon season kicks off on June 15. Current predictions show a wet summer starting around July with the storms slowing down toward the end of August and September, a local expert says.
What to do in Tucson this weekend: outdoor movie screenings, a pool party, 2nd Saturdays, a "Bohemian Rhapsody" sing-along, a Queen laser show and more in the Tucson, Marana and Oro Valley areas. Some events are free!
When triple-digit temperatures take over during the day, we turn to the cooler temperatures of the night. Here are nine things to do outside this summer after the sun goes down in the Tucson area.
For Star subscribers: Cheri Peterson worries her brother, Chad McKinley, has not been cared for properly by the systems meant to support those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
For Star subscribers: In a major policy switch, the Biden administration has reversed a past federal decision that stripped the government's oversight over development along normally dry washes on the proposed Rosemont Mine site southeast of Tucson.
The eastbound Interstate 10 lanes in Tucson are closed due to a fatal crash.