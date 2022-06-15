 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

061622-tuc-metro-building-fire

Tucson Fire Department personnel hose down a smoldering trailer while mopping up the remains of a two-alarm fire at Seventh Avenue and Sahuaro Street. The fire was in a salvage yard at 119 E. Sahuaro St. and involved a large number of propane tanks, magnesium and old vehicles.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star Salvage yard fire

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hudbay vastly overhauls mining plans for Santa Ritas near Tucson

Hudbay vastly overhauls mining plans for Santa Ritas near Tucson

For Star subscribers: The new plan scraps plans to export copper to China and other foreign buyers. It also dramatically delays Hudbay's deployment of low-water-use mine tailings, and revives a long-discarded plan to leach copper oxides from ore on the site. The company even eliminates the name Rosemont in its vastly overhauled plan.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News