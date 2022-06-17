061722-tuc-metro-acting-camp

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hudbay vastly overhauls mining plans for Santa Ritas near Tucson

For Star subscribers: The new plan scraps plans to export copper to China and other foreign buyers. It also dramatically delays Hudbay's deployment of low-water-use mine tailings, and revives a long-discarded plan to leach copper oxides from ore on the site. The company even eliminates the name Rosemont in its vastly overhauled plan.

