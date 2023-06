Milly Skjordahl, right, is hugged by her son, Jeff, as she arrives for her 110th birthday party at Brookdale Senior Living on Friday. Skjordahl says the secret to her long life is to keep busy and to keep breathing. Milly started ballroom dancing at age 70 and won many trophies in competitions. She was born in Hammond, Indiana, got married in 1938 and had two sons.