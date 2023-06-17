Sara Ghaemi, with BWS Architects, carefully adds to another layer of her team’s Star Wars themed “Cansculpture” during the construction phase Saturday of Canstruction at Park Place Mall. Three teams from TEP, Swaim Associates, and Ghaemi’s team comprised of members of BWS Architects, Lloyd Construction, Schneider Structural Engineers and Zona Technical Engineering, built displays with thousands of cans of food which will go to the Community Food Bank when the show wraps up June 24. The structures will be on display through then and people can vote for their favorite when making a donation to www.communityfoodbank.org/canstruction