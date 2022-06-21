062122-tuc-metro-vaccinations
For subscribers: The Arizona Attorney General's Office says two Midas service centers in Tucson charged hundreds of dollars for unnecessary vehicle repairs or work that wasn't performed.
For Star subscribers: Pima County and the city of Tucson are experiencing significant vacancies, causing deeper conversations about employee compensation.
The lightning-caused fire started June 11 and has burned at total of 11,489 acres. Officials with the observatory did not know the extent of the damage.
For Star subscribers: Tucson Electric Power home customers would see their power bills soar by an average of nearly 12% next year, under a proposed rate increase.
As sewage spills continue to plague the port city of Guaymas and its tourist sector of San Carlos, local officials are touting new projects. But many residents, health experts and tourists are frustrated at the slow pace of progress.
What to do in Tucson this weekend: Check out Juneteenth events, pride events, live music, movie screenings, Brew at the Zoo, and kid-friendly activities in the Tucson, Marana and Oro Valley areas. Some events are free!
During a break in his evaluation of top high school players at the Section 7 tournament at State Farm Stadium, Tommy Lloyd talked about his wild offseason and what's ahead.
For Star subscribers: "Because of the dire conditions in Lake Mead and Lake Powell, any degree of reductions may be possible" in CAP deliveries, Tucson Water Director John Kmiec says. At some point, the cuts could be large enough that the city will have to pump more native groundwater than it has in years.
For Star subscribers: Special exceptions that will go before the Tucson City Council may allow controversial overhead power lines in some parts of the city.
Even though the 2022 monsoon is predicted to be wetter than normal, it is not expected to be as wet as the record-breaking 2021 monsoon.