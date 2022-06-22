062222-tuc-metro-water-wednesday

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sewage crisis continues in popular Sonoran beach town

As sewage spills continue to plague the port city of Guaymas and its tourist sector of San Carlos, local officials are touting new projects. But many residents, health experts and tourists are frustrated at the slow pace of progress.

Tucson could take severe cuts in CAP water deliveries next year

For Star subscribers: "Because of the dire conditions in Lake Mead and Lake Powell, any degree of reductions may be possible" in CAP deliveries, Tucson Water Director John Kmiec says. At some point, the cuts could be large enough that the city will have to pump more native groundwater than it has in years. 

