062222-tuc-metro-water-wednesday

For Star subscribers: A smoothie shop is expanding its presence in the Tucson area with two new locations. And a churro food truck is opening a brick and mortar.
For subscribers: The Arizona Attorney General's Office says two Midas service centers in Tucson charged hundreds of dollars for unnecessary vehicle repairs or work that wasn't performed.
For Star subscribers: Pima County and the city of Tucson are experiencing significant vacancies, causing deeper conversations about employee compensation.
For Star subscribers: A husband and wife team of bakers was the only Tucson business selected to pitch to one of the biggest retail players in the game: Walmart.
The lightning-caused fire started June 11 and has burned at total of 11,489 acres. Officials with the observatory did not know the extent of the damage.
For Star subscribers: Tucson Electric Power home customers would see their power bills soar by an average of nearly 12% next year, under a proposed rate increase.
As sewage spills continue to plague the port city of Guaymas and its tourist sector of San Carlos, local officials are touting new projects. But many residents, health experts and tourists are frustrated at the slow pace of progress.
During a break in his evaluation of top high school players at the Section 7 tournament at State Farm Stadium, Tommy Lloyd talked about his wild offseason and what's ahead.
What to do in Tucson this weekend: Check out Juneteenth events, pride events, live music, movie screenings, Brew at the Zoo, and kid-friendly activities in the Tucson, Marana and Oro Valley areas. Some events are free!
For Star subscribers: "Because of the dire conditions in Lake Mead and Lake Powell, any degree of reductions may be possible" in CAP deliveries, Tucson Water Director John Kmiec says. At some point, the cuts could be large enough that the city will have to pump more native groundwater than it has in years.