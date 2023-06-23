Cienega High School product Nick Gonzales has made it to the big leagues.

The Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday selected the contract of Gonzales, their first-round pick in the 2020 MLB Draft out of New Mexico State.

Gonzales was slotted into the No. 7 spot in Pittsburgh's lineup for Friday's game at Miami.

Gonzales, a second baseman, was batting .257 with six home runs and 27 RBIs for the Pirates' AAA affiliate in Indianapolis. He had a .370 on-base percentage.

Gonzales was the seventh overall pick in the '20 draft after hitting well over .400 in each of his final two seasons at NMSU.

— Michael Lev

— The Boston Red Sox recalled former Arizona infielder Bobby Dalbec from Triple-A Worcester on Friday.

Dalbec, who turns 28 next week, is batting .182 (2 for 11) in eight games with the Red Sox this year. He was optioned to Worcester on May 13.

Dalbec, a fourth-round pick in the 2016 amateur draft, set career highs with 25 homers and 78 RBIs in 2021. Dalbec is hitting .296

ARIZONA FOOTBALL

Wildcats add another commit in WR Harris

Arizona's busiest recruiting week of the year added another commit for 2024: Three-star Las Vegas wide receiver Audric Harris, who pledged to the Wildcats on Friday afternoon.

Harris, a 6-foot, 175-pound receiver from national powerhouse Bishop Gorman High School, chose the UA over Cal, Arizona State, Hawaii, Utah, BYU, Oklahoma State, Pittsburgh and Washington State, among others. Harris is rated by 247Sports.com as the seventh-best prospect from Nevada in 2024.

He's Arizona's second wide receiver commit from Las Vegas for '24, along with former Washington Huskies commit and Liberty High School star Landon Bell, who committed to Arizona on Tuesday. The Wildcats also have a commitment from three-star Gilbert receiver Brandon Phelps.

Harris is the 10th commit in the last week for the Wildcats — their ninth since Monday. Arizona has 16 players committed for 2024.

— Justin Spears

UA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Martinez to represent DR in San Salvador

Arizona forward Esmery Martinez is representing the Dominican Republic at the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador.

The Dominican Republic is scheduled to play Group A games on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Martinez is from Hato Mayor Del Ray. She prepped at Hamilton Heights Christian Academy in Chattanooga, Tennessee, before starting her college career at West Virginia.

Martinez transferred to Arizona last year. In her first season as a Wildcat, she started all 32 games and averaged 10.5 points and 8.6 rebounds, the latter the seventh-best figure in the Pac-12.

Martinez, who will be a fifth-year senior in 2023-24, has totaled more than 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds as a collegian.

— Michael Lev

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Ex-Cat Kriisa in transfer portal after WVU's Huggins resigns

Point guard Kerr Kriisa, who transferred to West Virginia this past Spring after two years as Arizona’s starting point guard, told ESPN Friday he is entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Kriisa’s new portal decision comes after WVU coach Bob Huggins’ resigned after his arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence.

"It's been a crazy and busy week," Kriisa told ESPN, as reported by Jonathan Givony. "I'm deeply sorry about the situation, as I was really looking forward to playing for Coach Huggins. Huggs will always be my guy. I've only known him for a few months now, but he is the most genuine man I have ever met. He is the man.

Per ESPN’s report, Kriisa and other Mountaineers have 30 days to transfer because of a coaching change.

Kriisa said he’d consider coming back depending who is announced as the next WVU coach.

SOCCER

USA to host 2025 Club World Cup with 32 teams

The United States will host the Club World Cup in 2025. It will be the first time the expanded FIFA tournament will have 32 teams.

Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea already earned places as recent Champions League winners.

The Club World Cup will take place in June-July 2025. The United States was chosen as host during an online meeting of the FIFA Council.

The tournament should test stadiums and operations for the 2026 World Cup. The United States will host the men's World Cup with Canada and Mexico.

NFL

NFL owners plan to meet July 20, may approve Commanders sale

NFL owners are set to meet July 20 to consider and potentially vote to approve the sale of the Washington Commanders, the Associated Press has learned.

Three-quarters of the league's 32 owners are needed to finalize the deal between Dan Snyder and his family and a group led by Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils owner Josh Harris.

Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson is also among those involved in the incoming ownership group. The deal is for a North American professional sports record $6.05 billion.