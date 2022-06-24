062522-tuc-spt-sportsshorts

U.S. national soccer team star Megan Rapinoe expressed her anger Friday over the Supreme Court's decision to strip the nation’s constitutional protections for abortion, decrying an erosion of rights that women have had for a generation.

“I think the cruelty is the point because this is not pro life by any means,” said Rapinoe, who was close to tears at times as she expressed her outrage.

The always outspoken Rapinoe was joined by some of the country's leading sports figures in publicly sharing their dismay, anger and concern after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed a woman’s constitutional right to abortion.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James tweeted that the ruling was about “ power and control,” and he retweeted a couple posts about the effect of the decision on Black women.

In a joint statement, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said the leagues “believe that women should be able to make their own decisions concerning their health and future, and we believe that freedom should be protected.”

“We will continue to advocate for gender and health equity, including ensuring our employees have access to reproductive health care, regardless of their location,” they said.

Rapinoe is in Colorado as the two-time defending World Cup champions prepare for a game Saturday against Colombia. As a gay woman, she also spoke about fears that the conservative court would come for her rights next.

WOMEN'S GOLF

Chun's lead grows at PGA Championships

BETHESDA, Md. — In Gee Chun shot a 3-under 69 on Friday to increase her lead to six strokes halfway through the Women's PGA Championship.

Chun led by five after the first round, equaling the biggest 18-hole advantage in the history of women's major championships. The Congressional Country Club course was a bit more forgiving Friday, and she began with three birdies in the first five holes.

Bogeys on Nos. 7 and 8, however, kept her from opening a even bigger lead,

Lydia Ko (67) and Jennifer Kupcho (68) were second. Kupcho took the first major of the season in early April in the California desert and won a playoff Sunday in Michigan for her second LPGA Tour title.

After wet conditions for the first round brought the course's length into focus, it was a clear, warm day Friday. Ko's impressive performance set the tone early on. Like Chun, Ko is trying for her third major title and first since 2016.

Lexi Thompson matched Ko with a 67 of her own, highlighted by an eagle when she holed out a wedge from 102 yards on the par-4 17th. U.S. Women's Open champ Minjee Lee (68) was with Thompson at 3 under.

NFL

Bears' Adams arrested, charged

CHICAGO — Bears linebacker Matt Adams was arrested and charged with misdemeanor firearm possession, Chicago police said Friday.

Police said they recovered a weapon during a search of his vehicle in downtown Chicago on Thursday evening. He was also cited for possessing a high-capacity magazine within the city limits and metal-piercing bullets, a municipal code violation. Adams has a court date scheduled for Aug. 24.

The Bears said they were made aware of the arrest Friday morning and are “gathering more information.”

Adams signed with Chicago in April after spending his first four seasons in Indianapolis and followed new coach Matt Eberflus to the Bears. Eberflus replaced the fired Matt Nagy after spending the past four seasons as the Colts' defensive coordinator.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

UAB's Clark retiring because of back problems

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UAB coach Bill Clark is retiring because of chronic back problems after leading the program back from a shutdown to two Conference USA titles.

Clark announced his decision on Twitter on Friday after informing the team, saying he needed spinal fusion surgery. He turns 54 on Tuesday.

"I have reached this difficult decision after consultation with a number of world-class medical experts and much family discussion, reflection and prayer,” Clark said in the statement posted on social media. “Having undergone a previous back surgery, extensive physical therapy, shots and chiropractic therapy, I have exhausted all of my options.

"Due to the extreme physical demands placed on a head coach, it is clear to me. It’s time to pass the torch and try and get well.”

Clark went 49-26 in six seasons, winning two Conference USA titles and three West Division championships. The university shut down the program in December 2014 after his debut season, citing financial reasons.

Offensive coordinator Bryant Vincent was promoted to interim coach, with defensive coordinator David Reeves serving as assistant head coach. The Blazers are moving to the American Athletic Conference starting with the 2023 season.

