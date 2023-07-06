Desk

Arizona baseball has promoted Toby DeMello from volunteer coach to full-time assistant coach.

DeMello served in the voluntary role the past two seasons, helping the Wildcats produce one of the most prolific offenses in the nation. The NCAA expanded the number of paid assistants per team from two to three in Division I, enabling the UA to elevate DeMello.

“Coach DeMello has been a tremendous asset for our program the past two seasons, and I am incredibly excited about the opportunity to expand his role on our staff,” UA coach Chip Hale said in a news release. “Across two years in Tucson he has proven himself to be one of the great young coaches in our sport, and I’m excited to watch his continued growth.

“Our hitters and catchers thrived under coach DeMello’s guidance, and his tireless work ethic should bring similar results to our recruiting efforts moving forward. We have built one of the best coaching staffs in America for players looking to compete for championships and develop their game for the next level.”

DeMello has been Arizona’s hitting coach, catching coach and third base coach the past two years. He will take on new recruiting responsibilities in his expanded role.

Under DeMello’s guidance, the 2023 Wildcats ranked 12th nationally in batting average (.316) and runs per game (8.5). Led by Chase Davis and Kiko Romero, who each hit 21 home runs, Arizona totaled the second-most homers (98) in school history.

DeMello joined the UA in July 2021 after three seasons at Sacramento State.

— Michael Lev

Arizona received a commitment from junior-college outfielder Brandon Rogers earlier this week.

Rogers, who’s from Chicago, played this past season at Iowa Western Community College, where he hit .383 with 13 home runs, 56 RBIs and 17 stolen bases in 47 games.

Perfect Game ranked Rogers as the 219th-best player in the high school class of 2022. He was previously committed to Oklahoma.

Arizona has two known additions through the transfer portal: pitchers Clark Candiotti (Wichita State) and Shane Telfer (Pepperdine).

— Michael Lev

NBA

Britney Spears says Wembanyama’s security struck her in Las Vegas, Spurs rookie says he was grabbed

San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama says he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away. Wembanyama said Thursday he wasn’t told that Spears was the person who grabbed him until hours later.

Spears filed a police report saying she was struck by a security guard.

She said in social media posts that she did not grab Wembanyama. She said she only tapped him on the shoulder so she could congratulate him on his success. Spears said she was “back handed” and nearly knocked to the ground.

Damian Lillard‘s position has not and will not change: The seven-time All-Star wants to be traded to the Miami Heat.

Lillard’s agent, Aaron Goodwin, confirmed that stance Thursday and said he hopes that the Portland Trail Blazers — the team that Lillard has spent the entirety of his 11-year NBA career with — can engage with the Heat on steps toward a deal in the coming days, especially with virtually everyone from the NBA gathering in Las Vegas for Summer League that starts on Friday.

The Indiana Pacers have formally announced All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton agreed to a five-year max contract that could reach a franchise record $260 million.

It came on the same day they introduced free agent-signee Bruce Brown Jr. Both deals were reached last week, shortly after the negotiating period for free agents opened.

Brown received a two-year deal worth $45 million though the team holds an option on the second year. Haliburton posted career best stats last season and would have won the NBA’s assists title had he played in 58 games to qualify for the crown instead of 56.

GOLF

Koepka accuses LIV teammate Wolff of quitting

Brooks Koepka is accusing LIV Golf teammate Matthew Wolff of quitting on the course.

Wolff, who won in his third start as a pro on the PGA Tour in 2019, joined LIV Golf last year and plays for Smash, the team captained by Koepka. He has finished out of the top 30 against 48-man fields in his last five events, including a withdrawal.

That includes one tournament where Wolff withdrew with an injury. Koepka tells Sports Illustrated the 24-year-old Wolff is not competing when he’s giving up on rounds and not putting in the work. He says he has basically given up on Wolff and that his talent has been wasted.

LIV is playing outside London this week.