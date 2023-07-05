If you’re looking for something to do this summer but don’t want to break the bank, we’ve rounded up some free events around town that you can add to your calendar this week:

Free Film Fridays

Catch a poolside movie every Friday at Hotel McCoy. This week's movie is "Twilight."

When: 8-10 p.m. Friday, July 14

Where: Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road

Cost: Free to attend and open to the public. Swimming is for hotel guests only, but day passes for the pool are available for $20.

Info: tucne.ws/1nrt

Trivia at the Short Rest Tavern

Fridays are for trivia at the Short Rest Tavern, a hidden bar tucked inside Tucson Mall's Tucson Games and Gadgets. This week's theme is Warhammer 40K.

When: 7 p.m. Friday, July 14

Where: Short Rest Tavern, 4500 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks. Tables are first come, first served.

Info: tucne.ws/1nru

Summer Poolooza

Tucson Parks and Rec is hosting free pool parties this July where you'll find food, music, inflatables and games through the Ready, Set, Rec! mobile recreation program.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13

Where: Clements Pool, 8155 E. Poinciana Drive

Cost: Free to attend

Info: tucne.ws/1nrv

Loft Kids Fest

Loft Kids Fest is wrapping up its summer of family-friendly movies this weekend. There will be free movie screenings indoors at The Loft with pre-show entertainment from local toy shop Mildred & Dildred. Catch "My Neighbor Totoro" on Saturday, July 15, and "Encanto" on Sunday, July 16.

When: Doors open at 9:15 a.m. for pre-show activities and movies begin at 10 a.m.

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend

Info: loftcinema.org/series/loft-kids-fest

TKMA Song Circle Social Gathering

Tucson Kitchen Musicians Association, aka the folks who put on the annual Tucson Folk Festival, are putting together a bimonthly Song Circle Social. Bring your instrument, share some songs and mingle with fellow musicians.

When: 5:30-8 p.m. Sunday, July 16

Where: Borderlands Brewing Company, 119 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Info: tucne.ws/1nrw

Summer Cinema Club at The Downtown Clifton

Enjoy an indoor movie at The Downtown Clifton every other Wednesday. "Blade" will be on the big screen on July 19.

When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 19

Where: The Downtown Clifton, 485 S. Stone Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks

Info: instagram.com/thedowntownclifton

Movies at Reid Park

Catch a family-friendly movie in Reid Park thanks to Cox Communications. There will be pre-show entertainment including music, games and prizes. Food trucks will be onsite, too. The movie begins when the sun goes down. This week's feature is "DC League of Super Pets."

When: 6 p.m. Friday, July 14

Where: Demeester Outdoor Performance Center in Reid Park, 800 S. Concert Place

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food trucks. Bring chairs or blankets.

Movies in Marana

Outdoor movie screenings in Marana stretch all the way into the fall season. On July 15, catch a dive-in poolside screening of "Surf's Up."

When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 15. The movie begins at sundown.

Where: Marana Pool, 13250 N. Lon Adams Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food trucks. Bring a towel.

Info: maranaaz.gov/movies

Movies on the Lawn in Oro Valley

Oro Valley has a whole roster of movies being shown on the lawn of their rec center this summer, including "The Bad Guys" on July 15.

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 15

Where: Oro Valley Community & Recreation Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Dr.

Cost: Free to attend

Info: tucne.ws/1ngh

MegaMania

A festival of cosplay, gaming and "all-around geekery" is making its way to Pima Community College's downtown location this July. Among the activities, attendees will find an escape room, crafts, cosplay groups, a comic bookmobile, board games, video game tournaments, sketch comedy shows, workshops led by authors and artists, and more.

When: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, July 15

Where: Pima Community College Downtown Campus, 1255 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Info: tucne.ws/1nrx

Family Saturdays with Watershed Management Group

Head to Watershed Management Group for Family Saturdays: monsoon edition! Bring a flashlight to explore the lab after sunset, learn about nocturnal animals, and enjoy a monsoon-inspired dance session.

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, July 15

Where: Watershed Management Group, 1137 N. Dodge Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend

Info: tucne.ws/1nry

Traditional O'odham Agriculture at Mission Garden

Attend this event to learn about Tohono O'odham agricultural practices, including demonstrations and talks about traditional crops like corn, beans and squash.

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 15

Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane

Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted

Info: tucne.ws/1nrz

Desert Gardening with Kids

Kids can learn all about seeds at this event, and then start a tiny garden inside a sponge.

When: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 15

Where: Sam Lena-South Tucson Library, 1607 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Info: tucne.ws/1ns0