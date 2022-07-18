071922-tuc-news-vail-first-day

Photo Desk ABOVE: After comforting his son, Josh Gamboa carries Jace into his kindergarten class on the first day of school at Ocotillo Ridge Elementary School, 10170 S. White Lightning Lane in Vail on Monday, the first day for nearly 10,200 elementary students in the Vail Unified School District. LEFT: Teachers and administrators cheer students on as they walk the red carpet on the first day of school at Ocotillo Ridge. LOOK: See more photos from the first day at Ocotillo Ridge. Point your smartphone camera at the QR code, then tap the link.