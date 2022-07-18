 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

071922-tuc-news-vail-first-day

Photo Desk ABOVE: After comforting his son, Josh Gamboa carries Jace into his kindergarten class on the first day of school at Ocotillo Ridge Elementary School, 10170 S. White Lightning Lane in Vail on Monday, the first day for nearly 10,200 elementary students in the Vail Unified School District. LEFT: Teachers and administrators cheer students on as they walk the red carpet on the first day of school at Ocotillo Ridge. LOOK: See more photos from the first day at Ocotillo Ridge. Point your smartphone camera at the QR code, then tap the link.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

35 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend July 14-17

35 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend July 14-17

What's happening in Tucson, Arizona this weekend? Local markets, movies and music, plus cat events, comedy shows, a sorbet and cider flight, and conservation and gardening events in the Tucson, Marana and Oro Valley areas. Some events are free!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News