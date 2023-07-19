Phoenix Suns big Deandre Ayton has been in the middle of trade talks for months.

The relationship with his former head coach Monty Williams had friction.

The former Arizona Wildcat standout drew some criticism for sitting out the Game 6 elimination loss to the eventual NBA champion Denver Nuggets with a rib contusion suffered in Game 5 when taking a knee from a driving Bruce Brown.

Those are just a few things that have put Ayton, a native of The Bahamas, in a space leading him to address during an interview with Eyewitness News Bahamas.

“I can feel the whole world hating me in a way,” Ayton said in the 37-second video clip tweeted by Eyewitness News Bahamas. “I’m the guy a lot of people point at and I see it and feel it, but mainly what I’ve been working on five to six days a week since we’ve lost is just motivating myself to change the narrative of what people think about me. No matter you put it, I feel like I have no fans out there and I can feel it because the whole world is saying it. My goal is over the summer is to change the narrative. Just unlock whatever it is and just completely just focus on me and change the whole thing.”

Ayton just donated $10,000 to Junior Achievement Bahamas for 2023-24 and will partner with the program “on initiatives throughout the fall, supporting students, schools and teachers” in the Bahamas.

“I’m excited to be home and supporting Junior Achievements Bahamas,” said Ayton in a news release Tuesday. “I know the spirit and ability of our community and how great opportunities are created through access to educational and fundamental resources. I was a fortunate recipient of that access, and I’m thankful to be able to give back and make an impact.”