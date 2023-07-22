Extra points:

• De Laura, on training with former Arizona State quarterback Taylor Kelly at three-week "3DQB" camp in Huntington Beach, California: "The first week I was there, I really felt like I would go home after workouts and (ask), 'What am I doing playing quarterback? This guy is really switching up everything I've learned, everything I've known throughout my entire life from when I started playing quarterback.'

"As the second and third week came along, I really started understanding what he was talking about. I could feel the difference in my throwing mechanics. I feel like when I came back to practice, everybody else kind of could tell that my balls were coming out different. It was spinning different. Had more velocity, didn't look like I was throwing as hard. I just appreciate him for working with me and taking the time to work with me, kind of putting the rivalry to the side."

— Justin Spears

• Fisch, on two rules he would change in college football: "I want to move the hashmarks (on the field). I want the hashmarks to look like the NFL. That would be number one. Number two is I don't want to throw players out for targeting. ... I just think if we could just look to see if there's a way we can find a common ground of not ejecting a player, but penalizing a player, unless it's obviously done with malice. That would be a great rule."

— Justin Spears