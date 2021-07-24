072521-tuc-metro-lo-briefs

 Skip to main content
Man killed on south side

A man was shot and killed Friday night while he was visiting in front of a house on Tucson's south side, police say.

Ruben Chavarria Valenzuela, 43, was visiting a house around 10 p.m. in the 4400 block of South Seventh Avenue, near South Sixth Avenue and West Ajo Way, when he was shot witnesses told officers, according to a news release from Officer Francisco Magos, a Tucson police spokesman.

The shooting is not likely to be random, police said.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

Jamie Donnelly

Tattoo helps ID body

A unique tattoo has helped police identify a body found this week on Tumamoc Hill, officials say.

The University of Arizona Police Department did not release a name, but the agency said the body is that of a 31-year-old man.

The release of his name is pending notification of his family.

There were no obvious signs of trauma, police say.

Police continue to investigate.

Jamie Donnelly

