072521-tuc-metro-lo-briefs

Man killed on south side
A man was shot and killed Friday night while he was visiting in front of a house on Tucson's south side, police say.
Ruben Chavarria Valenzuela, 43, was visiting a house around 10 p.m. in the 4400 block of South Seventh Avenue, near South Sixth Avenue and West Ajo Way, when he was shot witnesses told officers, according to a news release from Officer Francisco Magos, a Tucson police spokesman.
The shooting is not likely to be random, police said.
The investigation continues.
Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.
Jamie Donnelly
Tattoo helps ID body
A unique tattoo has helped police identify a body found this week on Tumamoc Hill, officials say.
The University of Arizona Police Department did not release a name, but the agency said the body is that of a 31-year-old man.
The release of his name is pending notification of his family.
There were no obvious signs of trauma, police say.
Police continue to investigate.
Jamie Donnelly