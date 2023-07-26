Quarterback Aaron Rodgers took a pay cut and agrees to a new two-year, $75 million guaranteed contract with the New York Jets, the Associated Press has learned. The four-time NFL MVP had nearly $110 million in guaranteed money remaining on his previous deal signed with Green Bay.

But Rodgers is taking less money with New York and reiterating his stay with the Jets is likely to last beyond just this season. NFL Network first reported the sides had agreed to a new deal.

The first practice of Washington Commanders training camp under new ownership definitely felt different than any opening day in decades. It was the first since Josh Harris‘ group bought the team from longtime owner Dan Snyder. With minority partner Mitchell Rales, Harris was visibly in attendance on the sideline and addressed players in their huddle afterward. Their presence along with bleachers set up for fans to watch in coming days made for plenty of buzz around the Commanders in the wake of the long-awaited sale.

MLB

Commissioner Manfred extended until 2029

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred‘s term was extended until 2029 on Wednesday by major league owners. The decision to give Manfred a third term in charge of the sport was made during a vote at an in-person meeting in Washington, D.C. The extension keeps Manfred in place until Jan. 25, 2029. The extension keeps Manfred in place until Jan. 25, 2029.

Manfred, 64, succeeded Bud Selig in January 2015 and was given a five-year term. Owners voted in November 2018 to offer Manfred a new deal through the 2024 season. Manfred has overseen a period of on-field change for the sport, including instituting a pitch clock and limits on defensive shifts this season. Game times have dropped by about a half-hour and offense by left-handed batters has increased.

SOCCER

Mbappé rejects meeting with Saudi team

Kylian Mbappé has reportedly refused to meet with representatives of Saudi Arabian soccer team Al-Hilal which has made a world record bid for the France striker. French sports daily L’Equipe reported that the Paris Saint-Germain player wouldn’t meet with Al-Hilal officials, who are in the French capital this week.

Al-Hilal made a record 300 million euro ($332 million) bid for Mbappe on Monday. PSG wants to cash in on the World Cup star now rather than let him walk for free a year from now when his contract expires. Mbappé is in a standoff with PSG after his decision not to take up the option of a 12-month extension. He is widely expected to join Real Madrid next season.

British billionaire Joe Lewis has been released on a $300 million bond after pleading not guilty to insider trading and conspiracy charges in New York. Lewis’ family trust owns the Tottenham Hotspur soccer team. The 86-year-old businessman appeared Wednesday in a federal court in Manhattan.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams says Lewis orchestrated a brazen insider trading scheme. Lewis is charged with using secrets that he gleaned from corporate boardrooms to give stock tips to his romantic partners, personal assistants, friends and pilots. Prosecutors say the recipients earned millions of dollars illegally. Lewis’ attorney says that he’ll fight the charges vigorously. Two of Lewis’ pilots also pleaded not guilty to related charges.

SWIMMING

O’Callaghan overcomes injury, sets WR

Australian swimmer Mollie O’Callaghan set a world record in in the women’s 200-meter freestyle at the world championships.

The 19-year-old O’Callaghan beat teammate Ariarne Titmus by overtaking the race favorite in the final 20 meters. O’Callaghan’s winning time was 1 minute, 52.85 seconds. She bettered the previous mark set in 2009 by Federica Pellegrini of Italy. Titmus won the 400 free in world-record time on Sunday but settled for silver in the 200. Summer McIntosh of Canada earned bronze.

Ahmed Hafnaoui of Tunisia won gold in the men’s 800 freestyle. Sam Short of Australia took silver and Bobby Finke of the United States earned bronze.

HORSE RACING

Maximum Security trainer: 4 years in prison

The trainer of racehorse champion Maximum Security has been sentenced to four years in prison for his role in a widespread international scheme to drug horses to make them race faster.

Jason Servis was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil after pleading guilty to one felony and one misdemeanor charge alleging that he used unapproved drugs on the horses he trained. The judge said he cheated, lied and broke the law. She said he had undermined the integrity of the sport of horse racing.

Given a chance to speak, the bespectacled Servis cried before composing himself and saying he was truly sorry.