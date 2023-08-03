Two more Arizona Wildcats were named to national college football award watch lists on Thursday.

UA left tackle Jordan Morgan was included in the Wuerffel Trophy watch list for community service, while wide receiver Jacob Cowing was added to the Paul Hornung Award watch list, an accolade given to the most versatile player in college football.

Cowing, who led the Pac-12 in receptions (85) last season, enters the season as the Wildcats’ star slot receiver and will also return punts and serve as the “gunner” on Arizona’s punt coverage.

Both Morgan and Cowing enter the season as All-Pac-12 Second Team Selections.

Arizona continues preseason training camp Friday morning at 10 a.m.

ARIZONA BASEBALL

Wildcats to return to Frisco Classic in March

Coach Chip Hale‘s Arizona baseball team, a two-time Frisco Classic champion, will return to the North Texas showcase at the start of the Wildcats’ upcoming Spring 2024 campaign

Alabama, Indiana and Dallas Baptist are also slated to participate March 1-3 at Riders Field (formerly Dr. Pepper Ballpark), home to the Double-A Frisco Roughriders. Arizona faces Dallas Baptist on March 1, then Alabama the next day, and Indiana on the final day of the three-day event.

Arizona is 6-1 all-time in two appearances in Frisco, including a 4-0 mark at the front end of the 2021 season that saw the Wildcats reach the College World Series for the 18th time in program history.

Tickets are available now at friscoclassic.com. Broadcast/streaming details will be announced at a later date.

NBA

Michael Jordan’s sale of Hornets finalized

The Charlotte Hornets say the sale of the majority stake in the franchise from six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan to Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall has been finalized.

The Hornets introduced Plotkin and Schnall at a news conference Thursday. They said there will be a focus on player development but they hope to attract more free agents as the organization experiences more success.

Jordan, who owned the team for the past 13 years, said in a news release it has been a “tremendous honor” to own the Hornets but didn’t give an explanation for why he sold the team.

Jordan will remain on as a minority owner.

WNBA

Taurasi closing in on WNBA: 10,000 points

Diana Taurasi is on the cusp of another milestone in her illustrious WNBA career as she closes in on becoming the first player in league history to score 10,000 points in the regular season.

She’s nearly 2,500 points ahead of Tina Thompson, the four-time champion with the Houston Rockets who is in second place on the all-time list. DeWanna Bonner is second among active players, and Taurasi has more than 3,300 points than the Connecticut forward.

Taurasi is signed through next season so could approach 11,000 career points before she walks away. She has averaged 19.1 points during her 20-year career.

NFL

Houston WR ‘grateful’ after cancer treatment

Following his leukemia diagnosis, Houston Texans receiver John Metchie and other patients at MD Anderson Cancer Center would sit in an observatory gazing out the windows while hooked up to IVs that delivered their treatment. In the distance they could see NRG Stadium, where the Texans play.

Though it was only about two miles away, Metchie sometimes wondered if he’d ever get back. But Metchie moved past those worries thanks to a strong faith and a great support system comprised of his mom and brothers and football family near and far that included the Texans and Alabama coach Nick Saban and his Crimson Tide teammates.

Metchie was cleared to join the Texans for training camp last week, almost exactly a year after receiving the diagnosis of acute promyelocytic leukemia.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said Wednesday it will not pursue charges against Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, who was arrested in January 2022 for investigation of driving under the influence.

Prosecutors said Smith’s blood alcohol level was at .038, less than half the legal limit of .08. Prosecutors added that Smith’s THC concentration was 2.6, below the level of 5 needed to prove driving under the influence.

Smith was pulled over on Jan. 10, 2022, after the Seahawks returned home from their final game of the regular season in Arizona.

TENNIS

Pegula cruises into DC Open quarters

World No. 4 Jessica Pegula cruised into the quarterfinals at the DC Open by beating fellow American Peyton Stearns in straight sets.

Pegula is the tournament’s top seed and next plays Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina for a spot in the semifinals. The Buffalo native won the tournament in Washington in 2019.

The big upset of the afternoon came earlier when second-seeded Caroline Garcia got knocked out in the round of 16 by Marta Kostyuk. Taylor Fritz is set to face three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray in prime time on the men’s side of the draw.