MINNEAPOLIS — For a few moments after the ball left the bat, Diamondbacks closer Paul Sewald did not turn to watch. He stood erect on the mound in what looked like disbelief. Acquired at the trade deadline last week to solve the club’s bullpen woes, Sewald instead added to them in what was his first chance to secure a save.

The Diamondbacks’ 5-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins Sunday afternoon was staggering. They took a lead, gave it up, took it back and gave it up again. They set a franchise record with eight stolen bases, none of them leading to a run. They had their ace on the mound against a pitcher whose career appeared to be over a year ago. They collected 11 hits and worked six walks. It was not enough.

The Diamondbacks saw their losing streak grow to six. Less than a month ago, they were a first-place team. Now, they are careening down an abyss. Now, the only thing more stunning than their loss on Sunday would be if they could somehow salvage their season after their 1-6 road trip.

“I’m not there yet,” manager Torey Lovullo said, when asked about the apparent direction his team is headed. “I believe in this group. In my core, I believe in this group and I think they’re going to fight their way out of it.”

Perhaps they will. There are 49 games remaining and the Diamondbacks are just 1 1/2 games out of the third and final wild-card spot in a league in which several other teams in the mix are also in a tailspin. The Cincinnati Reds, like the Diamondbacks, have dropped six in a row, the Miami Marlins four straight.

But the Diamondbacks have given little indication over the past six weeks that they are worth anyone’s faith. They are 5-17 since the All-Star break. They are 9-24 since June 28. They have sprung leaks throughout the cabin, and their deadline patch jobs have not yet produced. With their new club, Tommy Pham is 1 for 14, Jace Peterson 3 for 13.

And then there is Sewald. In the top of the ninth, Christian Walker blasted a fastball on a line and into the left-field seats, the sort of late, clutch hit the offense has struggled to produce for weeks. It gave the Diamondbacks a 3-2 lead and created the first save situation for Sewald, who a night earlier turned in a sparkling debut, striking out the side in a blowout loss.

Things went awry immediately. Trying to hit the top of the zone with a fastball, he instead threw one down the middle to Max Kepler, who hit it into the second deck right field for a game-tying homer. One pitch, one blown save.

Sewald then walked Jorge Polanco to bring rookie Matt Wallner to the plate. He again tried to hit the top of the zone with a fastball, again left it down and over the plate, and again served up a no-doubter, a walkoff shot that ended the game.

“It’s what I was brought over here to do,” Sewald said. “With us struggling and then finally getting that chance to try to get off this losing streak and get called upon to do what I was supposed to do and then fail, miserably, is disappointing.

“These guys have been battling. They’ve been battling all year. We’ll get the ship righted, but it really sucks for the first one to go so poorly. I hope I get another one really soon so I can get this one behind me and get back to work.”

Right-hander Zac Gallen gave up two runs in seven innings in what was perhaps his best outing in weeks. The offense managed just one run in five innings against Twins lefty Dallas Keuchel, who a year ago flopped in a four-start run with the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks executed three double steals and took second two other times. Several of the bases they took uncontested. And yet they could not get a single run home after a steal. They finished 2 for 11 with runners in scoring position.

“I can’t explain it,” Lovullo said. “We’ve got to close the deal up. We’ve got to continue to be patient, stubborn to the pitch we’re looking for with men in scoring position. And go out and execute. It’s hard to believe. A lot of things that I saw today are hard to believe or were hard to explain.”

There seemed to be little conversation among players inside the visitors’ clubhouse when reporters were permitted inside. The mood felt grim.

“Frustrated, pissed off,” Walker said. “We’re trying to win. We’re doing everything we can in our power. Just not going our way. There’s nothing to do but keep working, keep playing, keep preparing. It’s frustration, but it’s not giving up, it’s not hopeless or anything like that. We’re close.”

The Diamondbacks, who not so long ago were 16 games over .500, are now just a game over at 57-56. The organization has had worse stretches of baseball. It has been far less competitive for far longer. But there have not been many other instances when a Diamondbacks team has reversed course so drastically, so unexpectedly. The last time it happened, in 2018, they failed to advance to October.

“There’s parts over the last few days that you can find some really good stuff in there if you’re willing to look,” Walker said. “I think things look a certain way when the box score and the record says something. It’s easy to see the negatives and get hooked on it.

“No denying it. We’re in a funk. We’ve got to figure out a way to snap out of it.”