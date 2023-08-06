The Bay Area Panthers defeated the Sioux Falls Storm, 51-41, Saturday in Henderson, Nevada, to capture the Indoor Football League’s 2023 National Championship.

The Panthers, whose co-head coaches include offensive coordinator Dixie Wooten, former head coach of the IFL’s Tucson Sugar Skulls, and defensive coordinator Rob Keefe, were 1-15 in 2022 before finishing 13-5 overall in 2023. The Panthers won their final five games, including home playoff wins July 23 over the Sugar Skulls, 46-34, and over the Prescott Valley-based Northern Arizona Wranglers, 68-46, a week before the title tilt.

Panthers quarterback Dalton Sneed ran for three touchdowns and threw for two more scores in Saturday’s championship victory.

Tucson Sugar Skulls head coach Hurtis Chinn, who replaced Wooten atop Southern Arizona franchise, was named the IFL’s Coach of the Year last week.

Chinn led the Skulls to a 9-7 record in his first season, guiding Tucson to the third overall seed in the IFL West’s playoff bracket.

Per the IFL, Tucson had the second highest overall rushing average league-wide at 99.2 yards per game with 57 rushing touchdowns. Tucson also had the high-octane IFL’s second-best scoring defense at 41.3 points allowed per game. Tops were the Frisco Fighters at 38.5, and last were the Iowa Barnstormers at 52.7.

Tucson also had two All-IFL players this year: receiver Carrington Thompson (First Team) and defensive lineman Maurice Jackson (Second Team). Thompson caught 86 passes for 906 yards and 24 touchdowns.

TENNIS

Gauff defeats Sakkari in DC Open for 4th WTA title

Coco Gauff defeated Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-3 in the DC Open women’s final for the fourth WTA Tour singles title of her career.

Gauff, 19, did not drop a set all week in the hard-court tournament that is a tuneup for the U.S. Open.

Sunday’s victory was Gauff’s second trophy of the season, alongside one in Auckland, New Zealand, in January. Gauff is ranked No. 7 and was seeded third in Washington. The fourth-seeded Sakkari dropped to 1-7 in WTA finals.

The match briefly was interrupted in each set when a spectator was attended to in the stands.

NASCAR

Rain suspends Cup race at Michigan; to resume Monday

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway was suspended due to rain and was scheduled to resume Monday.

The FireKeepers 400 began after a 1 hour, 43 minute rain delay on Sunday.

And 74 laps later, precipitation pushed the drivers out of their cars during a red-flag stoppage that lasted nearly an hour before the 200-lap race was postponed.

Shortly before the race was suspended, Tyler Reddick took the lead after a restart and was followed by Tucson native Alex Bowman, Kyle Larson and points-leader Martin Truex Jr.

GOLF

DeChambeau gets first LIV win in style with 58

Bryson DeChambeau has his first LIV Golf victory and his name in the record book. He shot a 58 on a rain-softened White Course at Greenbrier to win LIV Golf-Greenbrier by six shots.

DeChambeau is the fourth player on a top-level tour to shoot 58.

Jim Furyk had a 58 at the Travelers Championship on the PGA Tour in 2016, while Ryo Ishikawa and S.H. Kim had a 58 in different events on the Japan Golf Tour. DeChambeau’s round was so amazing that he shot 58 with a bogey. He had 13 birdies. Mito Pereira finished second.

NHL

Penguins acquire 3-time Norris winner Karlsson

The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired Erik Karlsson in a blockbuster trade with the San Jose Sharks.

Pittsburgh traded a 2024 first-round pick, forward Mikael Granlund and defenseman Jan Rutta to San Jose and a 2025 second-round pick, goaltender Casey DeSmith, defenseman Jeff Petry and prospect Nathan Legare to Montreal as part of the deal for the reigning Norris Trophy winner. The Canadiens got involved to make the salary cap work.

The Sharks are retaining just over 13% what’s left on Karlsson’s contract.

Karlsson is the first defenseman to be traded fresh off winning the Norris since Doug Harvey in 1961.

The Arizona Coyotes placed forward Jean-Sébastien Dea, who spent the heavy majority of the 2022-23 season as one of the top scoring threats for the American Hockey League’s Tucson Roadrunners, on unconditional waivers Saturday.

Dea, who scored 23 goals to go with 27 assists in 67 games while helping Tucson reach the Calder Cup Playoffs, played four games for the Coyotes without a point.

Per Craig Morgan of PHNX, the voiding of the second-year of Dea’s two-year deal was “his request,” as the 29-year-old is “expected to play outside of North American this season.”