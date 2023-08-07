For the second straight year, Arizona wide receiver Jacob Cowing was named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list on Monday.

The Biletnikoff Award is given to the top wide receiver in college football for the season.

Ten receivers from the Pac-12, including Cowing, were mentioned as Biletnikoff Award favorites entering the season; Arizona sophomore wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, a two-time Pac-12 Freshman of the Week, was not included in the watch list. Former Arizona wide receiver Dorian Singer, now at USC, made the list.

Cowing, a preseason All-Pac-12 Second Team selection, is also on watch lists for the Paul Hornung (most versatile player) and Maxwell Award (top player).

Afrer transferring to Arizona from UTEP as a junior, the Maricopa native led the Pac-12 with 85 receptions in 2022, which is third in program history for a single season behind Bobby Wade and Dennis Northcutt. Cowing also recorded 1,034 yards and seven touchdowns as the Wildcats’ starting slot receiver.

The Biletnikoff Award winner will be announced during the College Football Award Show on Dec. 7. Arizona kicks off the season on Sept. 2 against Northern Arizona.

Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham has dismissed linebacker Juwan Mitchell from the team. The school did not disclose the reason for Mitchell’s dismissal. Mitchell was expected to be a starter at Arizona State after transferring from Tennessee. The linebacker played 12 games over two seasons with the Vols after two seasons at Texas.

MLB

Chicago’s Anderson suspended 6 games, Cleveland’s Ramírez 3 for fightingChicago’s Tim Anderson has been suspended six games and Cleveland’s José Ramírez for three games by Major League Baseball for fighting and touching off a lengthy, wild brawl between the White Sox and Guardians on Saturday night.

MLB announced the discipline for Anderson and Ramírez on Monday along with other suspensions and fines following one of baseball’s ugliest fights in several years. Anderson and Ramírez were also fined an undisclosed amount. Both players are appealing.

Also, Cleveland manager Terry Francona, closer Emmanuel Clase and third base coach Mike Sarbaugh have been suspended one game each. Chicago manager Pedro Grifol was also suspended for one game.

Mookie Betts hit a grand slam to cap an eight-run fourth inning and the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers stunned the San Diego Padres 13-7 to Monday win for the sixth time in seven games.

Betts drove a 3-0 pitch from Seth Lugo into the seats in left-center, his 31st homer of the season, with one out in the fourth to give the Dodgers an 8-5 lead. Betts then punctuated his trot by pumping his fist several times as though he were pulling a train whistle, a celebration known as the “freight train,” while his teammates repeated the gesture in the dugout.

President Joe Biden says he can relate to Dusty Baker, the oldest manager to win the World Series. Baker was 73 when he guided the Houston Astros to the title last year.

The team celebrated at the White House on Monday. Biden says people counted Baker out and said he was past his prime. Biden says he knows something about that. Biden was the oldest president ever elected, at age 77.

Baker has been around the game for decades, winning a World Series as a player with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He finally got his first title as a manager in his 25th season.

NASCAR

2 straight for Buescher with Michigan Cup win

Chris Buescher won his second straight NASCAR Cup Series race by holding off Martin Truex late in the weather-delayed FireKeepers 400 on Monday.

Buescher also won last week at Richmond.

He took the lead at Michigan on lap 133 and didn’t give it up. With 12 laps to go in the 200-lap race, Truex challenged him with door-to-door driving before sparks were seen under his No. 19 Toyota and he faded.

NFL

Texans minority owner Loya facing rape charge

Javier Loya, a minority owner of the Houston Texans, is facing a rape charge in Kentucky, according to court records.

Loya has been charged with one count of first-degree rape, five counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of third-degree sexual abuse in Jefferson County, Kentucky.

The 53-year-old Loya was indicted and pled not guilty in May. He posted a $50,000 bond.