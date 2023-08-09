For the second straight year, Arizona running back Michael Wiley will enter the season dubbed one of the top running backs nationally. Wiley was selected to the preseason Doak Walker Award watch list on Wednesday.

Last season, Tucson native and former Texas Longhorns star Bijan Robinson, who is now with the Atlanta Falcons, won the Doak Walker Award for the top running back in college football.

In 2022, Wiley led the Wildcats in rushing with 771 yards and eight touchdowns on 113 carries. Wiley ended his junior campaign with a career-high 214-yard, three-touchdown performance against Arizona State, and was named the Bob Moran Territorial Cup MVP. The 6-0, 210-pound Houston product also had a career-high in receiving yards (349) and touchdowns (three).

Wiley headlines Arizona’s running back group that also features sophomore Jonah Coleman, graduate student D.J. Williams, sophomore Rayshon Luke, redshirt sophomore and Tucson native Stevie Rocker and freshman Brandon Johnson.

The Wildcats kick off the season on Sept. 2 against Northern Arizona at Arizona Stadium.

COLLEGE SPORTS

Northwestern AD: shirts supporting Fitzgerald ‘tone deaf’

Northwestern athletic director Derrick Gragg criticized assistant football coaches and staff members for wearing shirts supporting fired coach Pat Fitzgerald at practice.

Gragg called the shirts “inappropriate, offensive and tone deaf” given the hazing and abuse scandal engulfing the football program and other teams.

Gragg says he and the university were unaware that the assistants and staff members owned the black shirts with “Cats Against the World” and Fitzgerald’s old number “51” in purple type or would wear them at practice. He issued the statement after interim coach David Braun called it a free speech issue and said his focus was on supporting his players and staff.

The foundation that supports Texas A&M athletics says it is closing a branch set up for donors to support endorsement deals for Aggies athletes.

That fund has has pushed the boundaries of how closely a school’s traditional fundraising and booster groups can get involved in payments to players.

The 12th Man Foundation cited a June memo from the Internal Revenue Service that said donations to nonprofit “collectives” that were created to pay players would likely not be tax deductible. The 12th Man Foundation said it will still engage in NIL deals using “unrestricted donations.”

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said he plans to retire next summer. Smith, who has spent the past 18 years at Ohio State leading one of the largest and most successful athletic programs in the country, announced Wednesday that he would step down in July 2024. Smith, a Cleveland native who played college football at Notre Dame, became Ohio State’s eighth athletic director in April 2005. He had previously been athletic director at Arizona State, Eastern Michigan and Iowa State. Ohio State teams have won 115 team Big Ten titles under Smith. He had signed a four-year contract extension in 2021.

SOCCER

Soccer talents retiring after World CupGenerational talents Marta, Christine Sinclair and Megan Rapinoe have all played in their final Women’s World Cup. All are leaving the game in a much different place than when they started.

Also retiring Estefania Banini, who is just 33 but has decided that it’s time to make way for younger Argentinian players. There’s also Caroline Seger, who is still playing in the tournament with Sweden but has already said that it will be her last.

Each of those players were instrumental in elevating the women’s game, on and off the field.

TENNIS

No. 1s Alcaraz, Swiatek win in Montreal

Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz won his first match since his Wimbledon victory, beating Ben Shelton 6-3, 7-6 (3) in men’s draw at the National Bank Open Wednesday night in Montreal.

Preparing for his U.S. Open title defense, the 20-year-old Alcaraz ran his match winning streak to 13, dating to his Queen’s title run. The Spanish star has won six titles this year.

In the third round, Alcaraz will face 15th-seeded Hubert Hurkacz, a 5-7, 6-3, 6-0 winner over Miomir Kecmanovic. Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev topped Matteo Arnaldi 6-2, 7-5 in the afternoon.

The 2021 winner in Toronto, Medvedev played his first match since losing in the Wimbledon semifinals. Ranked third in the world, the Russian has won five titles this year.

In the women’s draw, top-ranked Iga Swiatek overcame a first set-scare to beat Karolina Pliskova 7-6 (6), 6-2 on Wednesday in the second round. Coming off a victory last week at home in the Poland Open, Swiatek advanced to face 14th-seeded Karolina Muchova — a 7-5, 6-4 winner over Sorana Cirstea.

Swiatek beat Muchova this year in the French Open final. Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova, seeded ninth, beat Caroline Wozniacki 6-2, 7-5. Wozniacki, a former No. 1 player, was playing her first WTA Tour event in 3 1/2 years.

Vondrousova set up a match against sixth-seeded Coco Gauff, a 6-2, 6-2 winner over Katie Boulter. Gauff won last week in Washington for her fourth career title.