You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
081220-metro-moca installation

081220-metro-moca installation

Volunteer Eric Richardson, left, and exhibition director Wylwyn Reyes work on the semitranslucent collages of the Jibade-Khalil Huffman: Action Painting artwork at the Museum of Contemporary Art. It is a large-scale multimedia artwork that opens on Friday, Aug. 14 at 7 p.m. The action painting is a combination of semitranslucent collages with abstract images of a marching band, video projections and sound which can be experienced from the north side of MOCA’s facade. “It’s designed so that when people walk by they can see it since we cannot have people inside,” said Reyes. The work will be shown until Sept. 27.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News