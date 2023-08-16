Tucson native Delaney Schnell, a National Championship diver at the University of Arizona following her standout high school career at Tucson High, was announced Wednesday as the Pac-12's "Women of the Year" for the 2022-23 athletic season.

By earning the nod, which honors graduating college athletes for their combined academic achievement, athletic success, community service and leadership, Schnell is in the running for the NCAA's Women of the Year award, which will be announced in Phoenix in January. Throughout its history across all sports, Schnell becomes the seventh Wildcat to earn the conference's honor — most among all Pac-12 schools — with six of those coming from the swim and dive program.

Three prior Wildcats — swimmers Justine Schluntz (2010), Lacey Nymeyer (2009) and Whitney Myers (2007) have been named the NCAA's Women of the Year.

Schnell competed in five seasons over six years as a Wildcat, capping her UA run with the one result that seemed to have eluded her during her collegiate career: a national title. She won the NCAA's platform dive competition this past spring to go along with six Pac-12 individual crowns, three conference Diver of the Year awards, an Olympic silver medal and three FINA World Championship medals.

In all at the UA, Schnell earned 12 All-America selections while setting program records in all three NCAA women's diving events.

Schnell was also a two-time CSC/CoSIDA Academic All-American and also the recipient of the 2023 Pac-12 Women's Swimming & Diving Scholar Athlete of the Year Award.

Her undergraduate degree in psychological sciences came by way of a 3.815 GPA, while she earned a 4.0 as a grad student working toward a master's degree in clinical speech and pathology.

ARIZONA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Texas at home, Bahamas trip highlight noncon slate

Highlighted by a trip to the Bahamas for multiple games in the Battle4Atlantis, welcoming Texas to McKale Center, and facing Gonzaga in Phoenix as part of Jerry Colangelo's Hall of Fame Series, the Arizona women's basketball team's 2023-24 nonconference schedule appears set.

The UA released the list of opponents and dates Wednesday, with the season effectively kicking off for coach Adia Barnes' Wildcats on Oct. 25 with an exhibition against West Texas A&M in McKale. That's followed by a second exhibition against Point Loma in McKale on Nov. 1, then a trip to Las Cruces, New Mexico, to take on New Mexico State five days later. After that: three home games five days, Nov. 10-14, against NAU, Loyola Marymount, and San Diego.

Arizona then head to the Bahamas, where the Wildcats take on Memphis Nov. 18. Depending how that game goes, Arizona will play up to three games against others in the Battle4Atlantis field. DePaul, Michigan, middle Tennessee, Ole Miss, South Dakota and Howard are also in the field.

In December, Arizona gets UNLV in Las Vegas on Dec. 2 and UC-San Diego and Texas at home on Dec. 7 and Dec. 13, respectively. Arizona then faces Gonzaga in Footprint Center, home to the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury and NBA's Phoenix Suns as part of an eight-team, four-game showcase that also features the UA's men's program and ASU's men's and women's teams.

Lastly, the Wildcats wrap up their nonconference slate New Year's Eve at home against Seattle. The UA and Seattle programs are linked a bit, historically speaking; the 36-year head coaching career of former UA boss Joan Bonvicini — Barnes played for Bonvicini from 1994-98) including 24 seasons leading the Wildcats (1991-2008), followed by seven as coach at Seattle (2009-16).

ARIZONA FOOTBALL

QB de Laura on Manning Award watch list

Arizona junior quarterback Jayden de Laura was added to the 33-player preseason Manning Award watch list on Tuesday.

The annual award, which is presented by the Sugar Bowl, is voted by a panel of national media and the Manning family — Archie, Peyton and Eli — and is given to the top quarterback in college football.

De Laura, among several other top college quarterbacks, trained with Peyton Manning and Eli Manning at the Manning Passing Academy in Louisiana the last two summers.

De Laura is one one of six Pac-12 quarterbacks on the preseason Manning Award watch list, along with Caleb Williams (USC), Michael Penix Jr. (Washington), Bo Nix (Oregon), Cameron Rising (Utah) and Cameron Ward (Washington State).

After transferring from Washington, de Laura, the former Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year, passed for 3,685 yards, 25 touchdowns and a Pac-12-worst 13 interceptions. De Laura's 3,685 yards ranks third in a season by an Arizona quarterback.

Arizona kicks off the season against Northern Arizona in Tucson on Sept. 2 at 7 p.m.