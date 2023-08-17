Arizona Wildcats senior running back Michael Wiley was named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list on Thursday.

The award is given annually to the top offensive college football player born in Texas. Wiley also entered last season on the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list. He’s also on the preseason Doak Walker Award watch list for the top running back.

Wiley, a Houston native and former Strake Jesuit High School standout, returns this season as the Wildcats’ top running back, after rushing for 771 yards and scoring 11 all-purpose touchdowns last season. Wiley capped his junior season with a 214-yard, three-touchdown performance in the regular season finale against Arizona State, helping the Wildcats win the Territorial Cup for the first time since 2016.

Over his four-year career, Wiley has rushed for 1,401 yards and 13 touchdowns, while recording 844 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

Arizona kicks off the season on Sept. 2 against Northern Arizona in Tucson.

COLLEGE SPORTS

Former Northwestern athletes’ letter defends athletic culture

Approximately 1,000 former Northwestern University athletes have sent a letter condemning hazing while defending the school’s culture.

The athletes say allegations of abuse within the football program and other men’s and women’s teams do not reflect their experiences.

They say they “strongly condemn hazing” and that the allegations are “troubling” but “do not represent or define the overall athletics culture at Northwestern.”

Northwestern is facing more than a dozen lawsuits across multiple sports with allegations including sexual abuse of players by teammates as well as racist comments by coaches and race-based assaults.

SOCCER

Messi speaks publicly for 1st time since joining Inter Miami

Lionel Messi spoke publicly Thursday for the first time since announcing on June 7 that he’d join Inter Miami.

“From the beginning, from my arrival, it’s been an impressive welcome that we’ve received,” Messi said through an interpreter.

“Today I can tell you that I am very happy with the decision we made,” Messi said at Miami’s DRV PNK Stadium in a room so full of reporters that some sat on the floor.

The 36-year-old said he’s still adapting to his new surroundings. His family is in a temporary place in South Florida while they search for a permanent home. His three sons will start school soon.

He’s still getting used to “hot and humid” Florida, but overall, the transition has been “much easier than expected” compared to his move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain, where he played the past two years.

“Me going to Paris was neither planned nor desired,” Messi said. “I did not want to leave Barcelona, and it became difficult. But it is the opposite of what is happening to me now, thanks to God.”

Messi has scored nine goals in six matches with his new club, which is in last place in the MLS Eastern Conference with a record of 5-14-3. Now on a six-match winning streak, Inter Miami will compete for its first title Saturday against Nashville in the Leagues Cup final.

NHL

Toews stepping away for health, but says he’s not retiring

Former Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews says in an Instagram post that he is stepping away from hockey to get healthy after playing in just 53 games last season. But he stresses he’s not retiring.

Toews is a free agent after 16 years in Chicago. He missed all of the 2020-21 season and part of last year with symptoms of long COVID and chronic immune response syndrome.

Toews is a three-time Stanley Cup champion who in 2018 was named one of the 100 greatest players in NHL history.