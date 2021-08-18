 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
081921-tuc-news-ua-dorms

081921-tuc-news-ua-dorms

Above: Carter Henkel, a freshman, hands her dad Brett Henkel a curtain for her closet during the first day of student move-ins at Likins Hall dorm Wednesday at the University of Arizona. The UA's dorms will be filled up, says Ali Santander, assistant director of marketing and communications for UA Housing and Residential Life.

Right: Richard Wong starts to unload the car while his daughter checks in at the Villa del Puente dorm. The UA is expecting about 7,600 students in on-campus housing for the fall semester. Total enrollment stands at 47,300. Classes start Monday.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Fry's store manager in Tucson wins $1 million vaccine prize
Local news

Fry's store manager in Tucson wins $1 million vaccine prize

  • Updated

“I guess I feel blessed,” Reyes “Rey” Rocha, the store manager of the Fry’s at the northwest corner of Grant Road and First Avenue. “You know, I got the shot, I did something simple and got rewarded. I mean, how much more blessed can I be than that? You know?”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News