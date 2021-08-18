081921-tuc-news-ua-dorms

Above: Carter Henkel, a freshman, hands her dad Brett Henkel a curtain for her closet during the first day of student move-ins at Likins Hall dorm Wednesday at the University of Arizona. The UA's dorms will be filled up, says Ali Santander, assistant director of marketing and communications for UA Housing and Residential Life.
Right: Richard Wong starts to unload the car while his daughter checks in at the Villa del Puente dorm. The UA is expecting about 7,600 students in on-campus housing for the fall semester. Total enrollment stands at 47,300. Classes start Monday.