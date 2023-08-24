The University of Arizona is expanding its adaptive athletics program, said to be the largest in the United States, after approval Thursday of a $160,000 program budget for this current academic year by the Arizona Board of Regents.

Per information released by ABOR, the funds, which include “support from the FY 2024 state budget and university matching funds” will help the program “expand scholarship offerings, purchase sports equipment and provide proper uniforms and travel support.

According to ABOR, the UA adaptive athletics program is the largest of its kind in the United States. The program’s athletes “are recruited from across the country and have competed at the top levels of sport.” That includes sending more than 30 athletes and alumni to the Paralympic Games.

NFL

Cards make flurry of trades, including for QB DobbsJoshua Dobbs quickly went from backing up to packing up. Just hours after Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski said he was the team’s No. 2 quarterback, Dobbs was traded to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick in 2024.

The Browns sent Dobbs and a seventh-round pick to the Cardinals, who have current uncertainty at quarterback as Kyler Murray recovers from season-ending knee surgery. Dobbs’ stunning departure means Browns rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson out of UCLA, who has had an impressive training camp and exhibition season, will back up starter Deshaun Watson.

Dobbs will be reunited with Cardinals first-year offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, who was Cleveland’s quarterbacks coach last season.

The Cardinals made two other deals Thursday, including one that sends linebacker Isaiah Simmons, a 2020 first-round draft pick, to the New York Giants in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft. The Cardinals also dealt offensive tackle Josh Jones and a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Houston Texas in exchange for a 2024 fifth-round pick.

MLB

World Series MVP Strasburg to retire

The Associated Press has learned that Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg has decided to retire. The 2019 World Series MVP has had his career derailed by injuries. Strasburg last pitched in June 2022 and has thrown only 528 pitches since signing a $245 million, seven-year contract in December 2019. An announcement is expected sometime next month.

His decision was first reported by The Washington Post.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Michigan HC role to rotate during Harbaugh suspension

Michigan will give four assistant coaches the chance to be head coach while Jim Harbaugh is serving a suspension during the first three games of the season.

Michigan also announced that Harbaugh’s 84-year-old father, Jack, will be assistant head coach when the third-ranked Wolverines face East Carolina, UNLV and Bowling Green at home in September. Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter will serve as head coach against East Carolina. The next week against UNLV, special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh and running backs coach Mike Hart will each handle head-coaching duties for a half.

Jay Harbaugh is Jim’s son. Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore will be act as head coach for Game 3.

TENNIS

Djokovic’s gets US Open newcomer in NY return

Novak Djokovic will face Alexandre Muller of France in the first match of his return to the U.S. Open, while defending women’s champion Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff could be headed toward a women’s quarterfinal matchup.

Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz and No. 6 seed Jannik Sinner could meet in the men’s quarterfinals, the same round where Alcaraz’s five-set victory last year ended at 2:50 a.m., the latest finish in U.S. Open history.

Those potential matchups were set up Thursday when the draws were conducted for the men’s and women’s singles tournaments.

Play in the final Grand Slam event of the season begins Monday.

SOCCER

FIFA opens case against official after World Cup kiss

FIFA has opened a disciplinary case against the Spanish soccer official who kissed a player on the lips while celebrating the team’s victory in the Women’s World Cup final.

FIFA says its disciplinary committee will examine if Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales brought the sport into disrepute. The Spanish soccer federation would not comment on reports in Spanish media that Rubiales was set to resign on Friday after five years as head of the body.

Rubiales kissed Spain player Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the trophy and medal ceremony after the country beat England in Australia. FIFA gave no timetable for a ruling.

NBA

Lakers to unveil Kobe Bryant statue

The Los Angeles Lakers will unveil a statue of Kobe Bryant outside their downtown arena on Feb. 8.

The 17-time NBA champion Lakers announced the plan Thursday to honor Bryant, the fourth-leading scorer in NBA history and a beloved mainstay of the franchise for 20 seasons. Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, died in a helicopter crash in January 2020. Bryant participated in the initial planning of his statue after his retirement in 2016, according to the Lakers.

He is the sixth former Lakers player and seventh team employee to be honored with a statue in the so-called “Star Plaza” outside Crypto.com Arena, which has been the Lakers’ home since 1999.