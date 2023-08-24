Arizona running back Ka'Deem Carey (25) cuts around Oregon defensive lineman DeForest Buckner (44) and Oregon defensive back Brian Jackson (12) on his way to a touchdown during the third quarterof the University of Arizona vs. University of Oregon college football game on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2013, at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Ariz. Arizona upset No. 5 Oregon 42-16. Photo by Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star