091121-tuc-news-reader-memories-take2

Muslim sixth-grader began sobbing
I was a teacher in a small private school in Northwest Indiana and was fortunate to have many religions and cultures in my class, many of whom were Muslim. At this time, we were reading "Farewell to Manzanar," which is a memoir of a Japanese American girl whose family had been taken to an internment camp after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. The book prompted much discussion as my students could not comprehend how American citizens could be treated in such a way.
Obviously, my regular schedule for the day did not occur. The students needed to talk about what was happening and how it was going to affect our country. Soon into the discussion, I realized that one of my sixth-grade students was sobbing. When I asked what was wrong, she wanted to know if she and her family were going to be taken to an internment camp as she was a Muslim.
There were many horrific things to remember from that day, but my student's reaction is forever etched in my mind.
— Theresa Giovanelli
Finding ways to connect and be kind
It was a glorious September day in Washington, D.C. as our group of scientists walked by the White House on our way to a meeting. Little did we know that in the next 2 hours our lives and that of our country would change drastically. The ensuing 36 hours in D.C. was a combination of terror and concern for our families and friends. No cabs, no traffic, the Capitol, White House and monuments cordoned off. Military police stationed across the city. Looking south, smoke from the Pentagon billowed skyward and the number of private jets leaving National Airport was constant. That evening after the FBI said it was safe to go back to our hotel, we walked back to Georgetown and the city felt besieged.
Three days later as two scientists and two lawyers drove across the country to our homes in the West, we stopped and talked to people at rest areas, restaurants, hotels and gas stations. The trauma of the event has somehow allowed people to show understanding and compassion to each other and to find ways to connect and be kind. It was a sense we were all in this together and that as a country and people, we would work through the trauma and find a way to be human. I continue to have hope that the political differences that divide us now can heal. We did for a few weeks in 2001. I hope we can do it again.
— David Wegner
'You will surmount this,' Chinese hosts said
Sixteen of us were traveling on the Yangtze in China when the news arrived. When the ship’s captain called us together, he said, “We are an old country, with a history of hardship. You are a vigorous, young country and you will surmount this.” He offered free phone services to Americans checking on family and made news updates available in English. Our excursion that day was a small craft trip up the “Little Three Gorges.” Our rowers expressed their sorrow to us and sang a Chinese lullaby to us as they rowed us up the stream. The kindness and courtesy of our Chinese hosts was something I will never forget.
— Sue Ward
'We forgot to eat or rest'
My husband Ed and I were up in the White Mountains enjoying a wonderful weekend. We were watching TV when the first plane hit The World Trade Center. We were mesmerized and in awe at what we were watching. The second plane hit the building, followed by the crash in Pennsylvania and then the Pentagon. People fleeing the fires and debris. We went to other people in our area to hear their responses. They were in shock and disbelief as well.
We forgot to eat or rest, we just kept looking at the carnage and sorrow. Finally, after watching TV for the whole day, we ate and fell asleep. That night I dreamt about the planes, fires, and the people. It was a disturbing night, one I hope to never have again.
— Elaine A. Halley
'Sinister darkness invaded'
In Alaska on a dark, snowy winter morning ... I turned CNN on. It was 4:30 in the a.m. (the time zone in NY is 5 hours later). I saw a really horrific sight, an airliner hitting a very tall building in a huge city. Shortly thereafter, another plane hit. I'm now saying, "Oh my GOD, this is not a bad movie, this is real!" Now I'm numb, in a state of shock and disbelief. "OH my GOD, what on earth is happening?!" I asked my husband, "Are you watching this?" He replied in a quiet but somber tone, "yes."
We did not speak further. It was like a sinister darkness had invaded our quiet Alaskan landscape. We went about our day in a state of nervous limbo, listening and watching for more terrible news.
— Janice Campos
Airport managers 'hit the deck running'
In 2001, my husband, Paul, and I were living in Minneapolis. Paul worked at Northwest Airlines Corporate Headquarters. One of his duties was training NWA airport managers in procedures. On the morning of Sept. 11th he had a class of managers from across the nation to meet with FAA.
I had just turned into work when the first plane hit. I called Paul, knowing that his class had not started, and told him to get to a television. Paul said that pagers had just started going off all over the classroom. I was watching TV in our break room when the second plane hit.
FAA & NWA managers hit the deck running. Hearing that planes were grounded, Paul told the managers to head to the car rentals and start renting cars to get back to their airports. Managers from Minneapolis to Seattle rented one car and they dropped off the manager at their station as they crossed the northern part of the country. This happened in every direction on the map.
One of the strangest things was how quiet Minneapolis was for those 3 days with no planes.
— Sandra Gassan Joubert