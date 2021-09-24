092521-tuc-metro-gates-pass-car
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Local investors purchased the upscale La Encantada shopping center, home to Apple, Crate & Barrel, AJ's Fine Foods and more.
- Updated
Former UA football players went to Twitter to express their displeasure with Arizona following the Wildcats' 21-19 loss to Northern Arizona.
- Updated
The Cats lose to the Lumberjacks for the first time since 1932; the UA opens Pac-12 play next week at No. 4 Oregon.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: After less than a year in business, the folks behind Serial Grillers shuttered their barbecue restaurant.
- Updated
The Cyber Ninjas draft report finds Joe Biden actually got more votes over Donald Trump than Maricopa County recorded, but doesn't concede Biden won. The firm's nearly $6 million review, funded largely by Trump supporters, says it found problems that, at least theoretically, could have affected the election outcome.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Commonly known as caterpillar hunters, native Calosoma beetles are gathering in huge numbers across Tucson.
- Updated
The judge rebuffed a claim by the private firm — which is conducting the state Senate's review of the 2020 election — that it cannot be sued under public records law.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Organizers are $250,000 short of the funds needed to put on the Fourth Avenue street fair after having to cancel events.
- Updated
The wrong-way driver smashed into a Ford F-150 pickup truck, a Honda Civic and a Ford sedan, as well as crash debris in the early Sunday morning wreck, officials say.
Looking for a meal that won't break the bank? Our food writer rounds up her favorite cheap food in Tucson, plus other tips for eating out or cooking on a budget.