1 Bedroom Home in Benson - $115,000

GET READY TO ENJOY THE GOOD LIFE! Fully furnished immaculate Park Model in gated RV Resort that offers all the amenities of a resort, the security of a gated community and just minutes from Hwy 90 and I-10 for quick and easy commutes to Benson, Sierra Vista and Tucson. All appliances, including washer and dryer. Newer wood look, plank laminate flooring, newer dual pane windows, low care landscaping, large Golf cart garage/workshop/storage shed and FABULOUS VIEWS TOO!

