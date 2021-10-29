 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Benson - $129,000

Stock the refrigerator, hang up your clothes and get ready to enjoy the good life! Fully furnished Park Model home even includes all dishes, pots and pans, cooking utensils, etc. Charming electric fireplace, two TV's, patio furniture, chiminea, Gas grill, porch swing and stack washer and dryer in the cozy Casita. Covered parking for up to 4 vehicles, privacy fencing at welcoming back patio. Furnace and AC are 2 years old. Water softener. New SS sink and faucets. Gated community offers security and tons of amenities. COME VISIT, YOU'LL FALL IN LOVE!!

