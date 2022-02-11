 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Benson - $139,900

Pride of Ownership, partially furnished park model with spacious site built addition. Bedroom accommodates a queen sized bed and features oodles of built in cabinets. Living room off kitchen for drop by company or entertain in the addition's large living area with dining area with sliding door to the fenced rear yard. Tape and textured walls, ceiling fans, abundance of cabinets in a well planned kitchen. Full sized laundry room with washer and dryer included. Fenced yard overlooks the beautifully manicured common green belt. Yard is landscaped in low care plantings. Corner lot for more privacy. Freshly painted exterior. Truly immaculate and ready to move into !

