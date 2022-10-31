1 Bedroom Home in Benson - $199,000

Great Views from this 10-acre lot, with a solid 577 sq ft 1BR, 1Bath Home. Large septic tank in place. Located close the new Walmart, Churches Restaurants, Hospital, Gas Stations, and other conveniences of the City of Benson. This Gem of a property has potential for the new owner to have the opportunity to explore the options to put in RV Parking/Storage. Horse Stables and many other Commercial Usages.