 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

1 Bedroom Home in Benson - $199,000

Great Views from this 10-acre lot, with a solid 577 sq ft 1BR, 1Bath Home. Large septic tank in place. Located close the new Walmart, Churches Restaurants, Hospital, Gas Stations, and other conveniences of the City of Benson. This Gem of a property has potential for the new owner to have the opportunity to explore the options to put in RV Parking/Storage. Horse Stables and many other Commercial Usages.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News