Great Views from this 10-acre lot, with a solid 577 sq ft 1BR, 1Bath Home. Large septic tank in place. Located close the new Walmart, Churches Restaurants, Hospital, Gas Stations, and other conveniences of the City of Benson. This Gem of a property has potential for the new owner to have the opportunity to explore the options to put in RV Parking/Storage. Horse Stables and many other Commercial Usages.
1 Bedroom Home in Benson - $199,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
For Star subscribers: Business is booming on Tucson's bustling southwest side with more than 200 apartments, a hotel, new eateries and more in the works.
For Star subscribers: Attorney Douglas Letter is urging the Supreme Court to reject an effort by Kelli Ward, the leader of the Republican Party in Arizona, to keep from surrendering cell phone records to the Jan. 6 committee.
In September 2021, three men confronted the principal of Mesquite Elementary School over COVID-19 protocols.
The former insurance agent was sentenced to 136 months in prison and ordered to pay restitution to her victims after she pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud.
For Star subscribers: The nearly 100-year-old downtown venue plans to build the expansion on the adjacent Bruegger's Bagels building.
The Arizona constitution requires voter approval to change personal property tax rates. This proposition takes away your rights to approve or …
The Garden District in Tucson, Arizona will have eight porches serving as stages where local musicians will perform. It's part of the Garden District Porch Fest, happening this weekend.
What to do in Tucson, Arizona this weekend: HALLOWEEN, Cyclovia, record show, Día de los Muertos events, roller disco, Diwali, porch fest, and lots more in the Tucson, Marana and Oro Valley areas. Some events are free!
For Star subscribers: While Tucson International Airport still has a way to go to reach pre-pandemic passenger levels, things are looking up.
Michael McGuire was underground when a photo of him and his son went viral. Here's his reaction to his newfound fame.