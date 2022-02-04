 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Green Valley - $106,500

If you move quickly, you can have a cozy place in Green Valley for the winter! Unit is ready to move into or rent out - your call. All furniture included for no extra cost. You will like the all tile floor, the stackable washer and dryer, the great adjustable bed and the neighborhood pool. HOA pays for roof repair, exterior paint, and garage removal. Nice adjacent common space available for dining, barbecuing and socializing. End unit has easy access to Continental Shopping Plaza. You can walk to Starbucks, grocery store, restaurants, hardware store and more. Walk to the West GVR Center and the pool! Unit belongs to Green Valley Rec. Looking for offers now!!

