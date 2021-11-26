 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Green Valley - $120,000

This unit has impressive features: full size new Samsung range, dishwasher, stacked washer and dryer and gated front patio. But wait there's more! Attractive built in cabinets in the living room, floor to ceiling cabinets in the kitchen and a full wall of drawers, closet space and desk in the bedroom. Full furnished - drop off your clothes and go right out to play! Enjoy the park setting at the front of the unit.

