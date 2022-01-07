 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Green Valley - $123,000

Furnished 1 BR Villa with parking in front of unit. Kitchen with full size gas range, countertop microwave. Vinyl floors throughout.Full size washer and dryer conveniently located in shed off rear patio. Enclosed front courtyard with gate, and covered back porch. Bonus: In addition to reserved parking in front of Villa, you have your own private golf cart parking behind unit adjacent to laundry shed. Villas West HOA dues cover exterior maintenance, roof repair, exterior paint, HVAC and water heater, water, sewer, trash collection. Enjoy the community pools as well as all the amenities GVR offers.

