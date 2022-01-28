 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Green Valley - $125,000

CHARMING VILLA BOASTING GREAT LOCATION. POOL NEARBY & GREEN, GRASSY PARK WITHIN DISTANCE. SUNNY AND BRIGHT THIS UNIT IS WARM AND INVITING. TASTEFUL W/PEACEFUL COLOR PALET. KITCHEN W/ GAS STOVE, FRIG AND PLENTY OF STORAGE IN THE PANTRY CLOSET. WINDOW ABOVE KITCHEN SINK IS CHEERY. APPLIANCES INCLUDED. GREAT ROOM IS OPEN TO DINING AREA & KITCHEN. FRONT DOOR LEADS TO BEAUTIFUL ENCLOSED PATIO/COURTYARD. (NO UNITS DIRECTY IN FRONT.) PATH-WAY TO COMMUNITY POOL/LAUNDRY RM NEARBY. MAIN SUITE IS ROOMY W/ENSUITE UPDATED WITH TILE COUNTERS, BATH & SHOWER; NATURAL LIGHT IN THE BATHROOM. SUPER OPPORTUNITY TO RESIDE IN GREEN VALLEY, INVESTMENT OR FULL TIME LIVING. AMENITIES ARE NEARBY, ENJOY GREEN VALLEY REC, MADERA CANYON & LOCAL SHOPPING. MOST FURNITURE INCLUDED. THIS UNIT IS MOVE IN READY; ENJOY!

