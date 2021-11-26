 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Green Valley - $125,000

1 Bedroom Home in Green Valley - $125,000

Shelley Christine

Awesome villa with great location & parking in front. All full size appliances. Tile floors throughout. Newer windows. Storage shed with washer/dryer. Minutes away from sparkling pool, Walgreens, restaurants, shopping and amenities nearby. Community also features shuffle board and BBQ area. HOA covers outside maintenance including exterior paint, pest control, water & trash service. Also HVAC & water heater. All furnishings convey on separate bill of sale. Bring your clothes & call it home! Arizona Licensed Real Estate Agent is related to seller.

