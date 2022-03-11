 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Green Valley - $129,950

Ideal location in desirable Villas West. Furnished. Beautiful renovation. NO GVR, but available. All tile. New cabinets and appliances in well appointed kitchen. Quartz countertops. Stacked stone backsplash. Matching cabinets and counters in bath. Ceiling fan in bed and living rooms. Digital antenna on roof. Near laundry and green circle. 4 community pools. Park right in front. Great patio with BBQ.

