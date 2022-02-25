 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Green Valley - $134,900

CHARMING UPDATED ONE BEDROOM VILLA IN A DUPLEX UNIT i.e., ONE COMMON WALL. FULLY FURNISHED WITH CUSTOM KITCHEN CABINETS AND ENCLOSED PANTRY CLOSET. FULL SIZE REFRIGERATOR AND GAS RANGE, TILE FLORING WITH LAMINATE FLOORING IN BEDROOM. NICELY UPDATED BATH. GLASS STORM DOOR IN KITCHEN GIVES AN OPEN AND BRIGHT AMBIANCE. NICE PATIO WITH ROLL UP SUNSHADES AND A FIREPIT TO ENJOY THE COOLER GREEN VALLEY EVENINGS. THE VILLA OFFERS A NORTH SOUTH EXPOSURE WITH A CONVIENENT PARKING SPOT IN FRONTOF UNIT. GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTUARANTS, AND WEEKLY FARMERS MARKET. CLOSING TO OCCUR NOT BEFORE APRIL1ST. TO SHOW PLEASE CALL AGENT AT 509 945 4993

